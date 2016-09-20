Woman charged for arson that killed dog, injured 3 firefighters - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Woman charged for arson that killed dog, injured 3 firefighters

A woman has been charged for the arson that took the life of a family's pet Sunday. 

Police say Annette Juan, 51, set fire to a home on the 600 block of South Avenue, causing $24,500 in damages. The owner says he barely made it out safe. His dog, however, was killed in the fire. 

Three firefighters were also treated for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion. 

Juan is now charged with five counts of aggravated arson and attempted murder.

On Tuesday, her bond was set at $100,000. 

She is expected back in court later this month. 

