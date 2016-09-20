52,000 students participate in Ohio college credit program

The state says more than 52,000 students participated during the first full year of a statewide program that allows Ohio middle- and high-schoolers to earn free college credit.

The Ohio Department of Higher Education announced inaugural College Credit Plus results Monday.

The department says nearly 15 percent of Ohio high school juniors and seniors participated in the program. Ninety percent of participants got the passing grade necessary to earn college credit.

The department estimates families saved $110 million in future college tuition through the program. Students' home districts pick up the tab for most of that cost.

Two-thirds of participants took courses at a community college. Another 22 percent attended a public university. The remaining 12 percent studied at an independent or private college. Most took core subjects.

