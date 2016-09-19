Race For The Cure Weekend Outlook

Now with the Findlay race under our belts, it's time to look forward to Sunday's Race for the Cure in Downtown Toledo! The race is set to take off at 9:30 AM and the weather looks promising. The skies will be partly sunny with temperatures feeling brisk in the upper 50s. By afternoon, sunshine will heat us into the low to mid 70s.
