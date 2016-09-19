Perrysburg interstate ramps set to reopen soon

Summer may be ending, but so is a summer-long traffic nightmare. Relief is coming at the I-75/ I-475 split, where two of the four ramps have been closed since May.

ODOT workers are completing the final steps of the project, by putting the railing up that goes on top of the bridges, as well as the guardrails.

Drivers coming up from Bowling Green will be able to exit onto I-475 towards Levis Commons. And if you need to go from the Levis Commons area to downtown Toledo, that will also be open again.

It's all part of the project to make the interchange safer.

While you are counting down the minutes until this nightmare ends, so is ODOT.

“What we've had it a lot of secondary traffic congestion in not only Perrysburg but beyond, in Maumee, Waterville, so this is really going to help the area as far as congestion is concerned. So this is going to be very big for those areas that are seeing not only the major construction that we have on these ramps and on I-75, but also with a lot of the other smaller projects going on within those cities," said Theresa Pollick of ODOT.

When the exits open there could be some minor delays as drivers get used to changes in the traffic pattern.

ODOT says the ramps are expected to start reopening between 9 p.m. Monday and early Tuesday morning.

