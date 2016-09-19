Toledo police to ramp up security at Race for the Cure

After recent attacks in the United States, Toledo police are double checking their security plan for this year's Race for the Cure in downtown Toledo.

Lt. Joe Heffernan says the department does not expect any issues at the race, but officers will be ready for anything and will be backed up by the Lucas County Sheriff's Office.

The 20,000 race goers are joining to remember, celebrate and raise awareness. These are the people Toledo police and sheriff's deputies will work to keep safe.

Mobile sky cop cameras will be monitored by officers at police headquarters, and dozens of law enforcement officers will be scattered throughout downtown - on the route, the starting line and the finish line - ready to assist with any security issue.

But at this point Lt. Joe Heffernan says there are not any threats or concerns.

"We have officers who are assigned to the joint terrorism task force. We are in constant communication with our other law enforcement partners, like the Department of Homeland Security and FBI," said Heffernan. "Any type of threats that come this way, we are immediately made aware of. But I can tell you, at this time, there is nothing to suggest that we will have any problems down there. So put your pink on, come down and have a good time."

As always anytime you are part of a crowd it is important to stay aware of your surroundings. If you see something that doesn't sit well with you, police say it's always better to say something than ignore it.

