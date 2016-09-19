GUEST EDITORIAL: Support Susan G. Komen NW Ohio mission against breast cancer

Hi, I am Michele Murnen- Rice. I am a eight-year breast cancer survivor and president of the Susan G Komen Northwest Ohio board.

Last week, Komen announced a bold goal: Reducing breast cancer deaths by 50 percent in the next 10 years. We are so ready to do our part right here in Northwest Ohio to make this goal a reality.

But, as you know, it takes a village to achieve big change.

In Northwest Ohio, support begins with the Race for the Cure events.

Your $30 registration and donations fund local grants that deliver life-saving services right here. And they also fund ground-breaking research that will find the cures for breast cancer.

With your help, we will achieve our bold goal and save hundreds of women and men in our local communities.

Join me in challenging everyone you know to register and donate. The Race for the Cure events are Saturday, Sept. 24 in Findlay and Sunday Sept. 25 in Downtown Toledo. Click Here to register.

Consider this your personal invitation to take action and make an impact. You are the solution. I'll be looking for you and your friends at the Races this weekend.