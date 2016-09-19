Demonstration planned over fatal police shooting of Ohio boy

Organizers plan a demonstration in Ohio's capital calling for justice for a 13-year-old boy who was fatally shot by a policeman investigating a reported armed robbery.

The lunchtime demonstration planned Monday at Columbus City Hall comes after Tyre King was shot Sept. 14.

Columbus police say he ran from investigators pursuing potential suspects in the robbery, then pulled a BB gun from his waistband that looked like a real firearm and was repeatedly shot by an officer. No one else was hurt.

The local police union president says the officer did what he had to do in that circumstance.

The pending police investigation into the shooting will be presented for a grand jury to determine whether charges are merited.

Attorneys for King's family have called for an independent investigation.

