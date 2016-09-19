Kohl's to hire 69,000 seasonal workers - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Kohl's to hire 69,000 seasonal workers

NEW YORK (AP) - Kohl's plans to hire more than 69,000 additional workers for the upcoming holiday season to meet demand at more than 1,100 stores nationwide.

The departments store operator said it started hiring in August for the holiday season and expects most jobs to be filled by the middle of November.

Several other retailers and businesses have already started ramping up hiring for the key holiday shopping season.

Nationwide, UPS will hire about 95,000 people for the holiday season to help meet shipping demands. Target has said it will hire more than 70,000 seasonal store workers, about the same as it hired last year.

Toys R US has not given an overall hiring figure, but expects to add at least 10,900 workers in five of its biggest markets.

