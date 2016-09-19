Findlay Race for the Cure details, maps and more - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Findlay Race for the Cure details, maps and more

FINDLAY, OH (WTOL) -

Findlay's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is set for this weekend! Register here. 

Here's what you need to know: 

  • DATE: Sept. 24, 2016
  • TIME: Race site open at 6:30 a.m.
  • PLACE: Blanchard Valley Health System Campus
    • 1900 Chapel Drive
      Findlay, OH US 45840
  • EVENTS:
    • Individual and Team races: 9 a.m.
    • 1 Mile Family Fun Walk: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Registration ends Sept. 23, 2016 at 4 p.m.

Race Route:

RACE FOR THE CURE

Maps and Directions:

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly