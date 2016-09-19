Findlay Race for the Cure details, maps and more

Findlay's Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is set for this weekend! Register here.

Here's what you need to know:

DATE: Sept. 24, 2016

TIME: Race site open at 6:30 a.m.

PLACE: Blanchard Valley Health System Campus 1900 Chapel Drive

Findlay, OH US 45840

EVENTS: Individual and Team races: 9 a.m. 1 Mile Family Fun Walk: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.



Registration ends Sept. 23, 2016 at 4 p.m.

Race Route:

RACE FOR THE CURE

Maps and Directions:

