Put-in-Bay Police Chief resigns

Chief Mike Frank (Source: Sandusky Register) Chief Mike Frank (Source: Sandusky Register)
PUT-IN-BAY (WTOL) -

After only 18-months on the job, the police chief of Put-in-Bay is resigning.

According to the Sandusky Register, it's unknown when Chief Mike Frank's resignation will take effect or why he's resigning. 

Frank replaced Ric Lampela as chief after he was convicted of disorderly conduct. 

