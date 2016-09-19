Forum at Bedford HS addresses heroin and opioid epidemic

A forum to raise awareness about the growing heroin and opioid epidemic was held at Bedford High School Monday.

Congressman Tim Walberg (R-MI 7th congressional district) hosted the forum to educated students about the dangers of getting hooked on prescription drugs, which could lead to heroin use.

Students heard from a panel of local leaders, including local law enforcement and medical communities.

"Task forced with users who have been addicted who are now reaching out and trying to give back and find help for people. And we want to focus this so that the students have a chance to see that it's real world and if they're involved they aren't the only ones. There's hope, there's help, but you got to stand up and take the help that's available," said Walberg.

This past July, Congress passed and President Obama signed into law the Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act, which provides a multipronged response to the alarming epidemic.

President Barack Obama wants the nation to remember the victims of opioid overdoses this week. He has declared this week prescription opioid and heroin epidemics awareness week.

This is one of many forums planned across the country this week for Opioid and Heroin Epidemics Awareness week. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and other Justice Department officials will hold more 250 events highlighting the importance of prevention, enforcement and treatment.

As part of opioid and heroin epidemics week, President Obama is urging Congress to provide $1.1 billion in new funding for treatment.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.