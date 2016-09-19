Mosquitoes in Henry Co. test positive for West Nile

The Ohio Department of Public Health says a trap of mosquitoes in Henry County has tested positive for West Nile Virus.

This is the first time this season that Henry County has had a positive mosquito trap test. The only other county in Northwest Ohio with a positive mosquito test is Lucas County.

This season Lucas County had had 19 mosquito traps test positive for West Nile. Northwest Ohio has had no human cases of West Nile Virus this season.

