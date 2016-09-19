President Obama makes statement following bombings in NYC, New Jersey

President Obama will make a statement in response to the Saturday explosions in New Jersey and New York City Monday morning.

The statement is scheduled for 11:30 a.m.

As of Monday, FBI agents continue to search an apartment in New Jersey that is tied to a man wanted for questioning in the New York City bombing.

Ahmad Khan Rahami has lived at that address in Elizabeth, which is above a fried chicken store. The 28-year-old is a naturalized citizen from Afghanistan.

Authorities converged on the apartment early Monday after one of five devices found at the nearby Elizabeth train station exploded while a bomb squad robot attempted to disarm it.

No one was injured.

An explosion in Manhattan on Saturday injured 29 people. A pressure cooker device was also found blocks away, but it didn't explode. Authorities were trying to determine if they were connected.

A pipe bomb also exploded Saturday in Seaside Park ahead of a charity race. No one was injured.

