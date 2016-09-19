Horse euthanized after contracting West Nile in Ohio

REYNOLDSBURG, Ohio (AP) - Ohio officials say a horse was put down after contracting West Nile virus in the state's first confirmed equestrian case this year.

The Ohio Department of Agriculture says a 7-year-old horse in Tuscarawas County in eastern Ohio was diagnosed on Sept. 12. The horse was euthanized for symptoms including shaking, agitation and thrashing.

The virus is transmitted to horses through bites from infected mosquitoes. Clinical signs can include flu-like symptoms, drowsiness and changes in mentality.

The department says Ohio has reported three positive cases in horses in each of the last few years.

