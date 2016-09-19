Quick and Easy Recipes to Change Up Meal Time from Dei Fratelli



Tomato Caprese Salad

Prep time: 18 Minutes Cook time: 12 minutes Servings: 4-6



Ingredients

? 1 (28 oz.) Can Dei Fratelli Whole Tomatoes, drained well - reserve juice

? 3 1/2 Cups of Water, or use empty 28oz Dei Fratelli can

? 1 1/2 lbs. Raw Chicken Breasts, halved lengthwise

? 1 tsp. Salt, fine grain

? 2 (4 oz.) Mozzarella Balls, Fresh - sliced into 3/8 disks

? 3 Romaine Hearts, sliced into 1 inch segments – widthwise

Dressing

? 2 Tbsp. Balsamic

? 6 Tbsp. Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Garnish

? 6 Basil Leaves, sliced into ribbons

? Tbsp. Black Pepper, fresh cracked

? Tbsp. Sea Salt



Directions:

1. Combine the tomato juice, salt, and water in a 3-quart saucepot.

2. Bring to a slight simmer - around 170°F.

3. Add the halved chicken and poach for about 12 minutes. After 12 minutes, check the internal temperature of the chicken - it should be 165°F. Remove from liquid and allow to cool.

4. Slice the cooled chicken.

5. Cut the drained tomatoes into quarters.

6. Arrange the sliced romaine lettuce in the bottom of a 9 x 13 glass casserole dish. Try to keep the lettuce segments cut side up.

7. Scatter the mozzarella down on the lettuce first. Then, place the chicken throughout, followed by the tomato. Garnish with the cracked black pepper, salt and basil.

8. In a small bowl, whisk the balsamic vinegar and olive oil together.

9. Dress the salad with 4 tablespoons of the prepared balsamic/olive oil dressing.