Toledo-Lucas Co. Health Dept. flu clinic dates and times

It's that time of year again. The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department wants to make sure you're at your best for the upcoming flu season.

Starting Monday, Sept. 19, the health department is offering flu clinics to the public. Time and dates are as follows:

Monday, September 19, 2016 (4:00pm-6:00pm) at the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department 635 N. Erie Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604

Wednesday, September 21, 2016 (4:00pm-6:00pm) at Toledo-Lucas County Health Department 635 N. Erie Street, Toledo, Ohio 43604

Sunday, September 25, 2016 (8:00am-1:00pm) at St. Ignatius Catholic Church, 212 N. Stadium Road, Oregon, OH 43616

Monday, September 26, 2016 (4:00pm-7:00pm) at Springfield Township Hall, 7617 Angola Road, Holland, OH 43528

Wednesday, September 28, 2016 (4:00pm-7:00pm) at Whitehouse Administration Building, 6925 Providence St. Whitehouse, Ohio 43571

Thursday, September 29, 2016 (4:00pm-7:00pm) at Holy Trinity Church @ Richfield Fire Hall, 11450 W. Sylvania Ave. Berkey, Ohio 43504

All insurances may be billed, including Medicare Part B and Ohio Medicaid. If you do not have insurance, the cost for the seasonal flu vaccine is $30, payable by cash, check or credit card.

This year, patients should not see any more nasal spray flu vaccines, as the Center for Disease control (CDC) has deemed them to not be as effective in preventing the flu, especially in children.

The CDC recommends that everyone six months of age and older receive the flu vaccine each year. For more information and a complete calendar of flu clinics, click here.

"It is an educated guess. We can't predict what type of season we're going to have, we can just encourage people to prepare themselves in case it is a very strong strain of virus by getting the flu shot and protecting yourself from getting the flu," said Mary Sheehy, Public Health Nurse.

For individuals requiring special accommodations, please contact the Health Department at 419-213-4163 to set up an appointment.



