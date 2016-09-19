Olander Park levy not filed for November ballot; board to meet

A popular Sylvania park could face big problems after someone forgot to file the paperwork to put a levy on the November ballot.

The Olander Park board drew up the plans back in March.

Now, the board is expected to meet Monday night to figure out what to do next.

The levy is estimated to create just over $1 million in revenue for the parks. It was supposed to be filed with the board of elections by August 10, 2016, but that never happened, and the board was never notified.

By the time the mistake was realized, it was too late to put the proposed levy on the ballot.

On December 31, 2016, when the current levy expires, the park system will be essentially on their own financially, which could be a significant challenge.

The board of elections is expected to meet at 5 p.m.

