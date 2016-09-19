It's time for a Taste of Italy at Kroger

Chicken with Sun-Dried Tomato Cream Sauce and Penne

Ingredients

3 Tbsp. Colavita Extra Virgin Olive Oil

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1 package (1 lb.) Di Martino Penne Pasta

1 ½ cups heavy cream

4 oz. Mila Mascarpone Cheese

1 jar (6.3 oz.) HemisFares™ Red Pesto

6 sun-dried tomatoes, drained

2 Tbsp. fresh basil leaves, chopped

Salt and pepper, to taste

Directions

1 Heat olive oil in a large skillet on medium. Season chicken with salt and pepper, then add to the pan. Cook chicken for about 6 minutes on each side, or until cooked through (reaching an internal temperature of 165° F). Transfer chicken to a plate.

2 In the meantime, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package instructions.

3 Reduce heat in the electric skillet to medium-low. Add heavy cream to the pan. Stir in mascarpone. Once cheese melts and is fully incorporated, whisk in pesto. Cook together for 2 minutes. Return chicken to the pan. Add sun-dried tomatoes. Cook together for another 5 minutes to marry the flavors.

4 Add hot pasta to the pan and stir to coat. Serve sprinkled with fresh basil. Refrigerate any leftovers.

Traditional Caprese Salad

Ingredients

3 vine-ripe tomatoes, sliced ¼” thick

1 lb. fresh Buffalo Mozzarella, sliced ¼” thick

20–30 leaves fresh basil

Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions

1 On a large platter, alternate slices of tomatoes and mozzarella, adding a basil leaf between each.

2 Drizzle the salad with olive oil and season with salt and pepper to taste. Refrigerate any leftovers.