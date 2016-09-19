Walbridge man accused of armed robbery arrested - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

A Walbridge man accused of robbing a local convenience store at gunpoint is now behind bars.

Police say around 6:45 p.m. Sunday, Aaron Lacourse, 23, entered the 7-Eleven in Walbridge, showed what appeared to be a gun and demanded cash.  

Multiple agencies, including a K-9 assisted in the search for Lacourse, who was later apprehended shortly after midnight when he tried to return home. 

Lacourse is now being held on an aggravated robbery charge. 

