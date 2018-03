It's hard to believe, but the last few days of summer are here. The mild weather will last into the beginning of autumn.

Highs on Monday will reach into the 80's with lots of sunshine. A very nice day.

A slow moving high pressure system will keep the sunny and mild weather pattern locked into place.

The week ahead doesn't see much of a drop off, even though autumn officially begins on Thursday morning.

