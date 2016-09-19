Amber Alert called off for 2 Florida children

Police in Georgia have located two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert Monday.

Mason Williams, 1, and Rylan Williams, 3, were last seen in Citrus County, Florida on Saturday. Authorities believed the parents were taking the children to Ohio or West Virginia.

The Amber Alert was called off when Georgia State Police found the kids safe and sound in Cartoosa County, according to a Facebook post from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office. They were with their parents, Stacey Williams and Ryan Williams.

They said Stacey Williams took the youngsters out of their custodial guardian's home in Florida.

Further details have not been released.

