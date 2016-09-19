Robbery suspect linked to slain Ohio boy due in court

A 19-year-old robbery suspect linked to the 13-year-old Ohio boy shot fatally by Columbus police faces a court appearance.

Demetrius Braxton had told The Columbus Dispatch that he was with 13-year-old Tyre King on Sept. 14 and that Tyre had a BB gun that looked like a real firearm and wanted to rob someone for money.

Columbus police arrested Braxton on a robbery charge Saturday afternoon near the Ohio State University campus.

Braxton is scheduled for a Monday morning municipal court appearance. It's not clear whether he has an attorney yet.

Police say Tyre pulled a weapon from his waistband that looked like a real handgun.

Both police and attorneys for Tyre's family have publicly pleaded for anyone with information about what happened to come forward.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.