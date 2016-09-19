Detroit officer 'American hero' dies days after shooting

DETROIT (AP) - A Detroit police officer has died, five days after he was shot at a gas station.

Police Chief James Craig says Sgt. Ken Steil was an "American hero" who ran to danger, not away from it.

His death Saturday was not expected, although few details were released. Craig and Mayor Mike Duggan had talked to Steil during visits to his hospital room and described him as "upbeat."

Steil was shot in the shoulder with a sawed-off shotgun while pursuing a suspect last Monday night. The suspect, Marquise Cromer, was captured and remains in jail in two cases.

Cromer is charged with shooting Steil as well as shooting and wounding his father.

