Walkers bring heroin epidemic awareness to BGSU campus

Close to 150 people participated in the walk (Source: WTOL)

The heroin and opiate epidemic is getting harder and harder to ignore.

On Saturday, close to 150 people attended the Ohio Versus Addiction Walk across the BGSU campus.

Booths were set up directing addicts and their families where they can go to get help.

Walk organizers say the problem begins with prescription drugs.

"Over a long period of time, folks can become addicted to it. And when they can no longer get the pills, they end up turning to heroin unfortunately,” said Kyle Clark, with the Wood County Educational Service Center.

The large turnout is illustrative of how bad the epidemic is. Heroin and opiate addiction is not as bad in Wood County as it is in other parts of Ohio.

Mr. Clark says eight people die from drug overdoses every day in Ohio.

