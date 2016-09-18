Lenawee Co. Sheriff: Armed car-jacker makes off with woman's car

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

The charge stemmed from a bomb threat that was made on Thursday night. Superintendent Adam Fineske said the motivation for the threat was the desire to have a day off from school.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Neighbors say the man and woman moved into the neighborhood a few weeks ago and had heretofore been quiet.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police say a disagreement over damage to a car led to do the shooting on Islington Ave.

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police used a K-9 officer to try to locate the suspect (Source: WTOL)

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say what started out as a drug transaction turned into a robbery. Police arrested an 18-year-old suspect for his involvement in the incident.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Police say the man held a knife to the side of the attendant at the Circle K gas station on Crystal Ave. and demanded money from the register.

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

Findlay Police: Man being sought after robbing gas station with knife

It was a scary morning for a woman in Britton who was just trying to pump gas on Sunday.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department says a man approached the woman after she had pumped gas at the Britton Gas & Grocery just after 11:30, pointed a gun at her and drove off in her car.

The woman says the man fled west on E. Chicago Blvd.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, 5’8”-5’9”, thin and wearing a white tank top and black cargo shorts.

The car is a white 2009 Nissan Cube with Michigan plate number 9LKD23.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.