Lenawee Co. Sheriff: Armed car-jacker makes off with woman's car - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Lenawee Co. Sheriff: Armed car-jacker makes off with woman's car

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WTOL) (Source: WTOL)
BRITTON, MI (WTOL) -

It was a scary morning for a woman in Britton who was just trying to pump gas on Sunday.

The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department says a man approached the woman after she had pumped gas at the Britton Gas & Grocery just after 11:30, pointed a gun at her and drove off in her car.

The woman says the man fled west on E. Chicago Blvd.

The suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, 5’8”-5’9”, thin and wearing a white tank top and black cargo shorts.

The car is a white 2009 Nissan Cube with Michigan plate number 9LKD23.

The victim did not suffer any injuries.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly