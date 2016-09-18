Mustang car show helps feed those in need

More than 250 Mustangs rolled into Brondes Ford in Maumee for the 8th annual All Mustang Car show Sunday.

The all muscle American built Fords began production back in 1964, and some of those models were on hand.

"Ford Mustang started in 1964 as a entry level sports car and over the years it has grown from you standard car to a race car," said Shane Davis, President of the Toledo Mustang club

Sunday's show is the largest all-Mustang show in Northwest Ohio, showing off Mustangs of all colors, shapes and of course engine sizes.

But the cars were here for more than just show.

A portion of the proceeds from the show are being donated to Mobile Meals of Toledo.

"We think it's important to give back to the community and mobile meals has been great to work with and it's really nice to see these people out driving around Toledo giving back," said Davis.

A 50/50 raffle was held as well as auto related raffle baskets – and all proceeds from food sales and raffles also went to Mobile Meals of Toledo.

"We are really the only non profit organization that does this so if a person cant afford it we help them with that cost so they can have a good meal everyday." said Carolyn Fox, Mobile Meals.

Event organizers say they are looking forward to next years show and Mobile meals is looking for volunteers so if you would like to help out you can find out how by heading to their website.

