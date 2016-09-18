Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson - Sept. 18, 2016

This week in Leading Edge, Jerry Anderson sits down with IBF lightweight champion Robert Easter, Jr. Easter secured the lightweight title in a 12-round split decision against Richard Commey on Sept. 9, 2016. A parade in his honor will take place Sunday, Oct. 2, at 2 p.m. in downtown Toledo. The parade route will start along St. Clair to Jackson Street and finish at One Government Center.

Then, Jason Kucsma, deputy director of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library talks about the levy on the November ballot. It’s a $ 3.7 million levy with $2.9 million of that being a renewal.

And finally, Mary Westphal, executive director of Susan G. Komen of Northwest Ohio and mission manager Aubrey Whewell, PhD joined Jerry to talk about the upcoming Race for the Cure events in Toledo and Findlay. Read more about the races here.

