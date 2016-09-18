Man escapes Toledo house fire, crews suspect arson

Toledo firefighters responded to a suspicious fire early Sunday morning on South Avenue.

One person was home at the time but was able to make it out safely.

The man who escaped says he thinks it was arson, and a cherry bomb was put on the front porch.

A dog was also in the home at the time. Although firefighters tried to revive him, he sadly died.

The battalion chief says it’s possible the fire was intentionally set.

“Let’s put it this way. it is suspicious in origin at this time,” said Bryce Blair, Toledo Fire Department. “We suspect we may find further evidence.”

Two firefighters on the scene were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation and heat exhaustion.

