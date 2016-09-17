'Finding Dory' the theme at 2016 Butterfly House Corn Maze

It’s an autumn tradition for many families in the area - the Corn Maze at the Butterfly House in Whitehouse.

This year’s theme is Finding Dory.

There are four individual mazes of various lengths included. The maze also has 24 hidden checkpoints and stays open after dark.

The 2016 season was set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 17 but had to be pushed back a day due to rain.

The corn maze runs through October 30.

Hours

Fridays: 5pm-Midnight

Saturdays: Noon-Midnight

Sundays: Noon-8pm

Rates

10 & Over: $8

Ages 6-9 w/ Adult: $7

65 & Over: $7

Under 5: Free with Adult

Visit WheelerFarms.com or click here for more information.

