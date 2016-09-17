'Finding Dory' the theme at 2016 Butterfly House Corn Maze - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

'Finding Dory' the theme at 2016 Butterfly House Corn Maze

By Mark Bickle, Digital Content Producer
This year's theme is 'Finding Dory' (Source: Wheeler Farms) This year's theme is 'Finding Dory' (Source: Wheeler Farms)
WHITEHOUSE, OH (WTOL) -

It’s an autumn tradition for many families in the area - the Corn Maze at the Butterfly House in Whitehouse.

This year’s theme is Finding Dory.

There are four individual mazes of various lengths included. The maze also has 24 hidden checkpoints and stays open after dark.

The 2016 season was set to begin on Saturday, Sept. 17 but had to be pushed back a day due to rain.

The corn maze runs through October 30.

Hours

  • Fridays: 5pm-Midnight
  • Saturdays: Noon-Midnight
  • Sundays: Noon-8pm

Rates

  • 10 & Over:   $8
  • Ages 6-9 w/ Adult:   $7
  • 65 & Over:   $7
  • Under 5:   Free with Adult

Visit WheelerFarms.com or click here for more information.

