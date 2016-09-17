Start H.S. students learn marketing skills while running homecoming dress sale

Start High School’s DECA team hosted it’s fourth annual dress sale on Saturday to give girls the opportunity to buy reasonably priced gowns for their homecoming dance in October.

DECA is a student association for students that are enrolled in marketing, entrepreneurship, finance and hospitality.

All dresses sold for $25, no matter the style, length or label, to provide all girls an opportunity to go to Start’s homecoming dance in four weeks.

The program has been able to help more than 25 girls since it began.

The proceeds also help the DECA girls throughout the year to fund their field trips and other initiatives.

A group of ten girls along with their teacher, Robinetta West, ran the sale.

According to West, the dress sale allows the girls to apply what they learn in the classroom to everyday life.

“It's a marketing class. It gives them an opportunity to develop their marketing skills in addition to giving back to the community ,” West said.

The group accepts dress donations all year long and are either donating the dresses that didn’t sell this year or will save them for next year’s dress sale.

