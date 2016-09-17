Race for the Cure registrants share their stories on "Komen Kam"

Hundreds of people went to Franklin Park Mall to get registered for the 23rd annual Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio Race for the Cure event on Saturday.

The two-day event is in preparation for next weekend's races; Findlay next Saturday and Toledo next Sunday.

The Race for the Cure supports breast cancer research, supports survivors and remembers the lives that have been lost to the disease.

Thousands of people have already signed up for both races.

“This bold goal is how to close that disparity gap in health care and make sure that everyone has the kind of health care and resources they need in order to survive this terrible disease,” said Desmond Strooh, the marketing director of Susan G. Komen Northwest Ohio.

Registrants received a free Bar Louie appetizer voucher and an Eddie Bauer "Live Your Adventure In-Store Reward" to scratch off, courtesy of Franklin Park Mall.

This is the first year the registration desk has implemented the “Komen Cam” where people are able to sit in a La-Z-Boy chair and share their stories on camera about why they are taking part in the event.

Registration will continue through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the food court area of Franklin Park mall.

