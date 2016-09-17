Man dies after three-car crash in Monroe County

A Toledo man is dead after a three-car crash in Monroe County.

It happened Tuesday, Sept. 13 on Telegraph near Yagerville Road.

According to the Michigan State Police, Darrell Russell, 49, of Toledo, crossed the center line and was hit head-on by a semi truck.

Russell and his passenger, James Snow, 67, were transported to the hospital.

Russell died from his injuries Wednesday. Snow is still in serious condition at ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

The crash remains under investigation by the Michigan State Police. Anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Christopher Hardway at (734) 242-3500.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.