Woman taken to hospital after crash in Hancock County

A crash in Hancock County sent a woman to the hospital Friday night.

It happened around 9:37 p.m. on State Route 103 and County Road 12 in Orange Township.

According to the Hancock County Sheriff's office, one driver traveling on CR 12 failed to yield at the intersection on SR 103 and struck a woman's car with their pickup truck.

The woman driving the car was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.