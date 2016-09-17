Man dies after overnight shooting

A man is dead after being shot overnight.

It happened just before 1 a.m. Police responding to the scene on North Detroit and Highland saw a vehicle leaving when they arrived. They then pulled it over to find the passenger, Bobby Gittens, 28, suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Gittens was then transported to Mercy St. Vincent's Medical Center, where he later died.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stopper at (419) 255-1111.

