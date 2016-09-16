Big Board Friday: Week 4 Final Scores - Toledo News Now, News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Big Board Friday: Week 4 Final Scores

Week 4 Finals

Lenawee Christian 12
Bellevue 28

Columbian 14
Ontario 34

Tinora 0
Ayersville 28

Defiance 28
Bath 14

Rogers 0
Bellevue 48

Clyde 56
Bowsher13

Adrian 33
Britton Deerfield 0

Clay 17
Central Catholic 50

Ida 58
Columbia 34

Arlington 42
Cory-Rawson 7

Ottawa Hills 22
Danbury 24

Hudson 28
Dundee 6

Fostoria 0
Eastwood 48

Oak Harbor 7
Edison 49

Northwood 37
Edon 18

Genoa 53
Elmwood 15

Bryan 26
Evergreen 0

Edgerton 43
Fairview 32

St. John’s Jesuit 29
Fremont Ross 38

Holgate 0
Hicksville 27

Erie-Mason 0
Hillsdale 52

Cardinal Stritch 49
Hilltop 69

Perkins 33
Huron 13

Van Buren 14
Liberty-Benton 28

Bowling Green 35
Maumee 17

Arcadia 0
McComb 75

Woodward 22
Montpelier 20


Sand Creek 38
Morenci 36

Southview 14
Napoleon 49

Anthony Wayne 35
Northview 14

Blissfield 12
Onsted 0

Woodmore 10
Otsego 48

North Baltimore 21
Pandora-Gilboa 34

Liberty Center 14
Patrick Henry 22

Vermilion 14
Port Clinton 48

Lake 7
Rossford 24

Bedford 24
Saline 26

Monroe 22
Skyline 35

Perrysburg 17
Springfield 48

Findlay 35
St. Francis de Sales 13

Whiteford (MI) 34
Summerfield 28

Archbold 14
Swanton 42

Adrian 14
Tecumseh 20

Gibsonburg 64
Toledo Christian 6

Ecorse 20
Waite 49

Delta 14
Wauseon 28

Lima Senior 35
Whitmer 42

Start 7
Winton Woods 41

