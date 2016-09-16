RCM Architects take part in 'Parking Day' in downtown Findlay

A Findlay business took part in parking day, an afternoon when artists, designers, and regular people temporarily transform a parking space into a park.

RCM architects took two parking spaces in downtown Findlay and filled them with grass, flowers, and seating.

This was the first time the business participated in what has now become a worldwide movement that takes place annually on the third Friday of September.

The idea was started back in San Francisco in 2005.

A landscape architect with RCM says Findlay has a lot of growing taking place, but the city has kind of forgotten the people and their needs for green space.

“We have big buildings and we have great roads and streets but we don’t have the park space that other larger cities and municipalities have. And this is a great way to start that conversation and get some of that going,” said Brett Gies.

RCM says they plan to hold more of these events in the future.

