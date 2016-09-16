Middlegrounds Metropark brings outdoor experience to Downtown Toledo

Another jewel in the Toledo Metroparks system opens on Saturday.

The Middlegrounds Metropark is yet another place to enjoy the great outdoors.

It sits on 28 acres of land next to the High Level Bridge along the Maumee River in Downtown Toledo.

The park includes a one and a half mile walking and bike path, kayak cove, bridges and plenty of open space. Plus, later this year, a dog park will open!

“It’s part of our efforts to bring the Metroparks to the people. This is only the second Metropark in the city. Swan Creek is the other one. This is our waterfront. It’s our history. Metroparks go back ninety years to preserve property along the waterfront,” said Scott Carpenter with the Metroparks of Toledo.

There is also a picnic pavilion called ‘Rotary Roundhouse.’

It was built with a $300,000 donation from the Rotary Club and can be used for parties, wedding receptions and other activities.

The design is that of a railroad roundabout, a key part of the Middlegrounds history.

“The Middlegrounds between the Maumee River and Swan Creek was the center of industry. Where the railroads met the canal boats. I like to think of it as an inter modal before it was cool,” said Carpenter.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration bought it and donated it to the Metroparks.

The system then spent $1.8 million on construction and landscaping.

The area is pedestrian-friendly, something that should appeal to downtown workers and residents.

“This park is another amenity that we’ve wanted for a long time for people to be able to enjoy walking their dogs, taking their lunch break and enjoying their weekends there,” said Bill Thomas of the Downtown Toledo Development Corporation.

This the thirteenth Metropark in the area.

The Middlegrounds Metropark opens on Saturday at noon.

All day there will be music, activities and food as part of the grand opening celebration.

The park can be entered through the bridge entrance of the Owens Corning World Headquarters building off Summit Street.

