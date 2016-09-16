Toledo area students gain valuable leadership skills at Safety Council camp

The Safety Council of Northwest Ohio hosted area students for the 44th annual Safety Patrol Leadership Camp this week.

Leadership and responsibilities of policing were all a part of the two day program, wrapping up on Friday morning.

38 students from area Toledo schools were nominated by their principals to participate in Safety Patrol Leadership Camp here at Camp Miakonda.

The Safety Council of Northwest Ohio partnered with AAA to teach students the importance of leadership and policing in their schools.

Students stayed overnight at the camp, learning from Toledo Police officers and school administrators on everything from how to properly cross the street to stranger danger.

"These are safety patrol leaders, the school crossing guards, and what we like to do is the train the trainer approach, we train the kids and then they go back to their respective schools," said Dennis McMickens

Everything wrapped up here this morning with a test, followed by a graduation ceremony.

Every camper passed the exam, proving they are ready to go back and educate their fellow students.

Samuel Neuschwanger, a seventh grader participating in the camp, says learning these important safety measures is his favorite part.

"Just the good feeling I get knowing I could have saved a kid or twos' lives, here and there," said Samuel.

All of the campers were able to meet other students also passionate about safety while improving their leadership skills.

