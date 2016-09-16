BGSU police chief trades falcon orange for scarlet and gray

Northwest Ohio is losing one of its top cops as she is headed to a much bigger campus to protect. BGSU chief of police Monica Moll just found out on Tuesday that after a six-month process, she was hired to be the new director of Public Safety for the Ohio State University.

Five safety directors on campus will report to her, including the OSU police chief and the head of main campus security.

She's been BGSU's public safety director and chief since 2010 and said she is most proud of putting her officers under more scrutiny in the hiring process and of making sure they had well-developed interpersonal skills to deal with students. She thinks that has led to a safer campus.

In Columbus, she'll oversee 15,000 students living on campus and 60,000 attending classes.

“Whether it's 20,000 or 60,000, those are the kinds of things that keep you awake at night,” Moll said, “Trying to make sure that you're creating a safe environment for students who are away from home for the first time in many cases. And so their parents are kind of entrusting you and your team with looking after them and taking care of them.”

Bowling Green city Police Chief Tony Hetrick also reacted to Moll’s pending departure.

“I have had great working relationships with her ever since she was appointed. She's worked very closely with our office. Our officers train together. We're going to miss her.”

Chief Moll's first day at Ohio State is October 31. She'll spend the rest of her time at BGSU helping Captain Mike Campbell, who will be the interim chief.

A statement from BGSU’s Sheri Stoll, Vice President for Finance and Administration, said Moll “has made a deep and lasting impact. Under her leadership, the BGSU Police Department has gained recognition as an outstanding law enforcement organization.”

Stoll also stated that President Mazey shared her appreciation for Moll’s “outstanding leadership to safeguarding Bowling Green State University students.”

Stoll also said that the search process for a new chief at BGSU will begin sometime in the spring semester.



