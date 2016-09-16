Athlete of the Week: Maumee's Jameson Hicks

WTOL 11’s first Athlete of the Week was an easy choice – Maumee's Jameson Hicks.

Last week, when his team played city champion Start High School, the Junior got his first go as starting quarterback.

And he stepped right in like he’d been doing it forever.

Hicks threw five touchdown passes and ran for another. He finished the game with a total of 324 yards, helping coast the Panthers into their second win of the season.

“I was given an opportunity, and I made sure that I did what I needed to do,” said Hicks. “We focused on helping each other, and we got it done."

Hicks’ coach says he’s more than just an athlete in the position.

“He’s keeping a very level head about himself. And he’s a student of the game; he’s constantly asking questions,” said Marc Gibson, Maumee football coach. “He understands that it’s a cerebral position. There’s a lot that goes into preparation…He’s got all the potential in the world, so we’ll just see where it goes from here.”

