Ronald McDonald House recognizes those who make it all possible

The Ronald McDonald House is recognizing those who make it all possible.

The organization helps hundreds of families every year cope with challenging times. During the first ever Founders Society event, they celebrated donors who give more than a thousand dollars a year and recognized the couple who started the organization decades ago.

"They did a lot of legwork over a number of years to get this thing started, we were the 44th house in the U.S. here in Toledo, we have a special story too," said Chad Bringman, executive director of the Ronald McDonald House.

Last night's big event recognized nearly 50 people from our area.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.