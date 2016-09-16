Family mourns loss of horse that meant so much to community

A local family is mourning the loss of a horse that touched a community.

Riley was part of an outreach youth program run by Pastor David Stogsdill through Grace Bible Church, and was used to teach children how to ride and care for a horse.

On Thursday, Riley was hit by a car in Lake Township. He died on impact.

Now, the family and the community are remembering Riley and all the good times they had.

"Everyone knew Riley. They would wait hours just to get on this horse," said David's son Hayden.

"We dressed him up as Captain America for the kids. He just wore this this past Sunday. He came out in full garb. The kids cheered him on," said David.

He says Riley managed to get out of the fence that kept him safe that day. Sadly, he didn't make it to greener pastures.

"He was very special," said Hayden.

"His role in the barn was so important that it's going to be hard to replace," said David. "He's such a vital part of the outreach that we have because he's the go to horse. He was safe for all of the kids to ride."

Still, he says they will have to move on. Quoting their motto "work hard, play hard," he says they're still going to try to instill a good work ethic in the kids and give them the opportunity to labor around the ranch and then as a reward ride the horses.

But, Riley was definitely one of the ranch favorites.

David says the woman who was driving the car came by the ranch after getting out of the hospital to express her condolence.

The family plans to bury Riley at their ranch.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to get the ranch a new horse.

