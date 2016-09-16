Donald Trump makes second Toledo appearance, speaking at the Stranahan Wednesday

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks to the Economic Club of New York, Thursday, Sept. 15, 2016, in New York. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

Presidential candidate Donald Trump was in Toledo once again.

A Trump rally was held at the Stranahan Theater Wednesday, Sept. 21.

This in the second time the Republican candidate has made an appearance in the Toledo area. Trump's last stop was at a rally at the Huntington Center in Downtown Toledo.

Supporters packed the Stranahan Wednesday as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump spoke during a rally.

An overflow room was prepared in the hall next door to the 2,400 seated theater, but the space did not need to be utilized, despite Trump saying thousands of people were outside and left because they couldn’t get in.

Trump took the stage an hour and a half late, but the crowd didn’t seem to mind. He spoke for just more than 30 minutes, covering a broad range of topics from terrorism and Obamacare to manufacturing.

“Ohio has lost a third of its manufacturing jobs since Bill Clinton signed the NAFTA disaster, which Hillary supported too. We're going to renegotiate NAFTA to get a fair deal for our workers. It'll be a fair deal, and if it's not we will terminate and start over again because NAFTA is a one way road out of our country for our jobs and our money,” said Trump.

He said the vote may very well come down to the Buckeye state, encouraging his supporters to fight for every vote.

“You have one magnificent chance to deliver justice for every forgotten man, woman and child in this nation. Let us all resolve here and now this moment-- that we will give everything we have for the next 47 days all day every day to make America great again,” said Trump.

He also made an appeal to minority voters in troubled neighborhoods, promising to end poverty by creating jobs.

“To the African American community I say vote for Donald J. Trump. I will fix it. And I say honestly, what do you have to lose? How can it get any worse? It's terrible. The crime, the bad education, the no jobs. What do you have to lose? Believe me, I'm going to fix it,” said Trump.

He says that plan includes school of choice, where every low income child can attend whatever private, public, magnet, or charter school they want.

According to a CBS poll, the race across the combined battleground states is as tight as can be, tied 42 percent to 42 percent. Fifty-five percent of battleground voters say they want to see "big changes" in the nation's politics and economy in the next few years. Forty-three percent want "some changes" and only 2 percent think things are fine and not in need of much change. Trump leads by a wide margin on being trusted to change Washington. Forty-seven percent trust Trump to do it.

