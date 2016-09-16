GUEST EDITORIAL: UT wants to see you at the game, Go Rockets!

Hi. I'm Mike O'Brien, vice-president and athletic director at the University of Toledo.

One of the truly great sports traditions in the Toledo area is a Rockets Football game at the Glass Bowl on the campus of the University of Toledo. For the past 80 years, the Rockets have played their home games in what many observers call one of the most historic and beautiful football stadiums in the country. From those original games dating back to the Great Depression, to the amazing 35-0 teams in the 1970's, to the outstanding teams of today, Rocket Football continues to be a Toledo tradition and a source of pride to everyone in our area.

The excitement for Rocket Football has never been higher. Led by head coach Jason Candle, this year's team has won its first two games in overwhelming fashion. Toledo hosts Fresno State this Saturday at 3:00 p.m. in what should be another exciting battle. We expect a great crowd for this big game, so if you have yet to experience the thrilling action of Game Day at the Glass Bowl, you owe it to yourself and your family to make the trip down Bancroft Street and cheer on the boys in Midnight Blue and Gold. From the pre-game tailgate parties around campus and family fun at our FanFest area, to the pageantry and color of the UT Marching Band, to the exciting action on the field, there is no better sports tradition in our area than University of Toledo Football. So come on out this Saturday and every home game and support your home team, Toledo!

See you at the Game, and go Rockets!