Man dies after crash in Liberty Township

An Eaton man is dead after a crash in Liberty Township.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 118 at Wren-Landeck Road just north of Van Wert. State troopers say Timothy Perry, 42, ran a stop sign on Wren-Landeck westbound and crashed right into a semi traveling south on SR 118.

Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.