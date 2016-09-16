Man dies after crash in Liberty Township - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Man dies after crash in Liberty Township

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH (WTOL) -

An Eaton man is dead after a crash in Liberty Township. 

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 118 at Wren-Landeck Road just north of Van Wert. State troopers say Timothy Perry, 42, ran a stop sign on Wren-Landeck westbound and crashed right into a semi traveling south on SR 118. 

Perry was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the semi was uninjured. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

