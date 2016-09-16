Cedar Point employee dies after crash on US 250 in Perkins Township

A man is dead after a crash on US 250 in Perkins Township Friday.

It happened around 3:25 a.m. on US 250 just south of the SR 2 overpass in an active construction zone.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol, Corey Reyes, 33, was traveling southbound on US 250 when he struck a construction vehicle.

OSHP says Perkins Township police received a call of an erratic driver on southbound US 250 just moments before the crash occurred.

"Just prior to that, moments earlier, they had received a call of an erratic driver from a motorist and they had dispatched three officers to look for it, and then, just a few moments later, they got that call," said one state trooper.

Reyes was pronounced dead at the scene.

A worker at the scene said Reyes came dangerously close to construction workers, but luckily no no one else was injured. That worker also said that the operator of the construction vehicle Reyes hit told him it appeared he didn't even try to stop.

We're told Reyes is a Cedar Point employee. They have since sent this statement about his death:

"The Cedar Point team is saddened to learn of the passing of our associate, Corey Reyes. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family and friends during this extremely difficult time."

US 250 was closed in both directions for several hours as crews cleared the scene. The road has since reopened.

OSHP says alcohol may have been a factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Follow WTOL:



Download our app here.



Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.