Accused granny purse snatcher captured - News, Weather, Sports, Toledo, OH

Accused granny purse snatcher captured

Phillip Strahota (Source: Toledo Police) Phillip Strahota (Source: Toledo Police)
TOLEDO, OH (WTOL) -

A west Toledo man was arrested Thursday and charged with stealing an elderly woman’s purse from her cart while she was grocery shopping. 

Phillip Strahota, 34, is charged with five counts of theft. An 86-year-old woman told Toledo Police that she was shopping at the Kroger store on Jackman on August 24, when a man stole her purse out of her cart. Surveillance cameras inside the store caught everything. 

The victim told officers her purse contained about $500 in cash, her credit card, three blank checks, and her prescription glasses. 

On Friday, a judge set Strahota's bond at $20,000.

Follow WTOL:  

Download our app here

Copyright 2016 WTOL. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly