Share your story in front of WTOL's Komen Kam this weekend at Franklin Park Mall

Stop and share your Komen story at Franklin Park Mall Saturday and Sunday.

WTOL’s Komen Kam will be up and rolling this upcoming weekend for visitors to tell us their “Why Komen” story, for a chance to see themselves on WTOL and our website.

Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Komen representatives will be registering walkers and runners for the big race in Toledo and Findlay the weekend of Sept. 24-25.

Komen Kam is a chance for you to tell WTOL and our viewers why you race, who you might be running for, and why you choose to do it.

Come and share your story with us at Franklin Park Mall in the food court.

