Fast track business degree program hits capacity at Terra Community College

A program launched last year at Terra State Community College in partnership with Tiffin University seems to be a success, as this year the program has hit its enrollment capacity.

A cohort program for Terra’s business degree program linked to with the same program at Tiffin University. Those enrolled in the cohort attended a four hour session, once a week for 22 months.

Upon completion of the 22 months, members of the cohort can then transfer into Tiffin University’s program to work towards their bachelor degree.

Last year, the cohort had 12 members, and this fall a class maximum of 20 students have enrolled.

The program is designed for students who aren’t traditional students, but are already actively working fulltime.

“And it's in the evenings, it's after work hours. And they are in a cohort, so they're with each other for the entire 22 months. Get an opportunity to build friendships, work with the same students in the program, and get the support from one another to make sure they're course is done in a sequence,” said Jerome Webster, President of Terra State Community College.

President Webster says if there is a demand, the school may consider starting another cohort session in the Spring.

