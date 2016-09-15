Health Dept. passes ordinance, allows residents to check for lead

The much debated lead ordinance passed by Toledo City Council is finally ready to be implemented.

The next step is getting people certified to inspect the homes for lead.

According to the ordinance, many rental properties built before 1978 will need to be certified “lead safe.”

To get all of the properties inspected within a year is going to take a lot of manpower.

Starting Friday, the health department will release an application for anyone interested in being trained on becoming a certified lead inspector. This will be the first step in the long-living process.

"There is a lot of contention with this out in the community, a lot of unknown, and I understand that. There is unknown for us too, but we've just got to sit down and work through this as a team. Partners in the community that come together and say this is what we need to do,” said Eric Zgodzinski.

If you’re interested in becoming a lead certified inspector, you can pick up a hard copy of the application at the Lucas County health department, or click here.

